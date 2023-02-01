We Analyzed the Future Direction of NOW Inc. (DNOW), Here is What We Found

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) went up by 5.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.72. The company’s stock price has collected 6.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NOW Inc. (NYSE :DNOW) Right Now?

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNOW is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for NOW Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is -$0.04 below the current price. DNOW currently public float of 108.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNOW was 545.22K shares.

DNOW’s Market Performance

DNOW stocks went up by 6.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.29% and a quarterly performance of 14.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for NOW Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.95% for DNOW stocks with a simple moving average of 23.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNOW stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DNOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNOW in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $13 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNOW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for DNOW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DNOW, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

DNOW Trading at 11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +10.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNOW rose by +6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.84. In addition, NOW Inc. saw 10.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.29 for the present operating margin

+21.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for NOW Inc. stands at +0.31. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 9.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.