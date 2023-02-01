We Analyzed the Future Direction of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD), Here is What We Found

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) went up by 23.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.15. The company’s stock price has collected 60.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :MYMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYMD is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1536.00. MYMD currently public float of 33.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYMD was 178.98K shares.

MYMD’s Market Performance

MYMD stocks went up by 60.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 134.78% and a quarterly performance of -4.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.02% for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 76.59% for MYMD stocks with a simple moving average of -2.11% for the last 200 days.

MYMD Trading at 68.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.04%, as shares surge +134.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYMD rose by +60.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.61. In addition, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 134.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYMD starting from Rivard Paul, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.53 back on Dec 08. After this action, Rivard Paul now owns 225,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $15,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYMD

Equity return is now at value -76.20, with -68.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.18.