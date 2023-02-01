We Analyzed the Future Direction of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI), Here is What We Found

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) went down by -1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.38. The company’s stock price has collected 7.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/22 that Gannett News Staffers Stage Daylong Strike

Is It Worth Investing in Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE :GCI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GCI is at 2.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Gannett Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.05, which is -$0.21 below the current price. GCI currently public float of 134.12M and currently shorts hold a 10.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GCI was 1.16M shares.

GCI’s Market Performance

GCI stocks went up by 7.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.00% and a quarterly performance of 48.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.90% for Gannett Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.69% for GCI stocks with a simple moving average of -13.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GCI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GCI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.80 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2021.

GCI Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI rose by +7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, Gannett Co. Inc. saw 11.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCI starting from Tarica Laurence, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Dec 14. After this action, Tarica Laurence now owns 753,244 shares of Gannett Co. Inc., valued at $225,000 using the latest closing price.

Reed Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Gannett Co. Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Reed Michael is holding 1,836,335 shares at $1,220,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.58 for the present operating margin

+35.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Co. Inc. stands at -4.21. Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.