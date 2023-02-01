We Analyzed the Future Direction of Funko Inc. (FNKO), Here is What We Found

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.79. The company’s stock price has collected 1.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Bobblehead Maker Funko Delivers Unhappy Holiday Forecast. The Stock Sinks More Than 50%.

Is It Worth Investing in Funko Inc. (NASDAQ :FNKO) Right Now?

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNKO is at 1.58.

FNKO currently public float of 31.02M and currently shorts hold a 8.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNKO was 1.17M shares.

FNKO’s Market Performance

FNKO stocks went up by 1.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.83% and a quarterly performance of -41.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.24% for Funko Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.55% for FNKO stocks with a simple moving average of -33.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNKO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FNKO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FNKO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $13 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNKO reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for FNKO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 07th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to FNKO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

FNKO Trading at 15.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +10.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNKO rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.74. In addition, Funko Inc. saw 10.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNKO starting from Daw Tracy D, who sale 2,164 shares at the price of $12.08 back on Jan 18. After this action, Daw Tracy D now owns 38,430 shares of Funko Inc., valued at $26,146 using the latest closing price.

Daw Tracy D, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of Funko Inc., sale 6,136 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Daw Tracy D is holding 40,594 shares at $73,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+33.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Funko Inc. stands at +4.27. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.