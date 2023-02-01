Wall Street Pummels Sanmina Corporation (SANM) After Recent Earnings Report

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) went up by 9.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.28. The company’s stock price has collected 0.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ :SANM) Right Now?

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SANM is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Sanmina Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.00, which is $12.07 above the current price. SANM currently public float of 55.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SANM was 516.63K shares.

SANM’s Market Performance

SANM stocks went up by 0.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.43% and a quarterly performance of 6.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.41% for Sanmina Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.06% for SANM stocks with a simple moving average of 20.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANM stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for SANM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SANM in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $78 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to SANM, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

SANM Trading at -0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANM rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.73. In addition, Sanmina Corporation saw 6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANM starting from Adzema Kurt, who sale 15,482 shares at the price of $61.30 back on Jan 17. After this action, Adzema Kurt now owns 69,351 shares of Sanmina Corporation, valued at $949,062 using the latest closing price.

REID ALAN McWILLIAMS, the EVP, Global Human Resources of Sanmina Corporation, sale 3,270 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that REID ALAN McWILLIAMS is holding 30,730 shares at $212,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.75 for the present operating margin

+8.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanmina Corporation stands at +3.25. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.