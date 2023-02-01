Wall Street Pummels News Corporation (NWSA) After Recent Earnings Report

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) went up by 0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.73. The company’s stock price has collected 3.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/26/23 that A Deal for Realtor.com Could Allow CoStar to Better Compete With Zillow

Is It Worth Investing in News Corporation (NASDAQ :NWSA) Right Now?

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NWSA is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for News Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.71, which is $4.16 above the current price. NWSA currently public float of 495.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NWSA was 2.60M shares.

NWSA’s Market Performance

NWSA stocks went up by 3.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.20% and a quarterly performance of 19.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for News Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.71% for NWSA stocks with a simple moving average of 15.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWSA stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for NWSA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NWSA in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $25 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWSA reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for NWSA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 17th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to NWSA, setting the target price at $21.10 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

NWSA Trading at 8.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +11.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWSA rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.45. In addition, News Corporation saw 11.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWSA starting from Pitofsky David B, who sale 82,028 shares at the price of $18.73 back on Aug 15. After this action, Pitofsky David B now owns 87,706 shares of News Corporation, valued at $1,536,417 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.55 for the present operating margin

+44.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for News Corporation stands at +6.00. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.