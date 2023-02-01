Wall Street Praises E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) After Recent Earnings Report

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.84. The company’s stock price has collected 3.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ETWO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.33, which is $0.43 above the current price. ETWO currently public float of 238.02M and currently shorts hold a 6.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETWO was 1.36M shares.

ETWO’s Market Performance

ETWO stocks went up by 3.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.35% and a quarterly performance of 20.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.27% for ETWO stocks with a simple moving average of 1.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETWO reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for ETWO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to ETWO, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

ETWO Trading at 17.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +17.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.20. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw 17.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Hantman Peter, who sale 24,414 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Jan 31. After this action, Hantman Peter now owns 266,381 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $170,898 using the latest closing price.

Farlekas Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $5.79 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Farlekas Michael is holding 256,478 shares at $75,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.61 for the present operating margin

+36.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stands at -38.95. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.