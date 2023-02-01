The Chart for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.84. The company’s stock price has collected 0.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 14 hours ago that Why Ukraine Hasn’t Been a Boon to U.S. Defense Companies

Is It Worth Investing in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE :RTX) Right Now?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RTX is at 1.08.

RTX currently public float of 1.47B and currently shorts hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RTX was 4.48M shares.

RTX’s Market Performance

RTX stocks went up by 0.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.48% and a quarterly performance of 5.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Raytheon Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.79% for RTX stocks with a simple moving average of 6.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $105 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RTX reach a price target of $104. The rating they have provided for RTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to RTX, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

RTX Trading at 1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.02. In addition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation saw -1.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from HAYES GREGORY, who sale 4,260 shares at the price of $99.16 back on Dec 02. After this action, HAYES GREGORY now owns 453,685 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, valued at $422,405 using the latest closing price.

Eddy Shane G, the President, P&W of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, sale 3,343 shares at $95.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Eddy Shane G is holding 24,176 shares at $319,347 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.