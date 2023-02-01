The Chart for NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) went down by -0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s stock price has collected 1.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE :SMR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for NuScale Power Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.50, which is $4.84 above the current price. SMR currently public float of 35.70M and currently shorts hold a 12.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMR was 651.17K shares.

SMR’s Market Performance

SMR stocks went up by 1.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.52% and a quarterly performance of -7.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.54% for NuScale Power Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.08% for SMR stocks with a simple moving average of -6.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SMR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SMR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMR reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SMR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to SMR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

SMR Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares surge +3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMR rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.57. In addition, NuScale Power Corporation saw 3.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMR starting from Temple Robert K, who sale 39,642 shares at the price of $10.19 back on Jan 03. After this action, Temple Robert K now owns 2,000 shares of NuScale Power Corporation, valued at $403,770 using the latest closing price.

Panichi Chris, the Director of NuScale Power Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $10.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Panichi Chris is holding 2,775 shares at $35,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMR

Equity return is now at value 12.20, with -16.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.