The Chart for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.60. The company’s stock price has collected 1.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ :AEP) Right Now?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEP is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $104.77, which is $11.35 above the current price. AEP currently public float of 513.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEP was 3.11M shares.

AEP’s Market Performance

AEP stocks went up by 1.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.14% and a quarterly performance of 5.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.84% for American Electric Power Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.44% for AEP stocks with a simple moving average of -2.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEP stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for AEP by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for AEP in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $102 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEP reach a price target of $98, previously predicting the price at $101. The rating they have provided for AEP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to AEP, setting the target price at $113 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

AEP Trading at -0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.33. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw -1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from Hall Greg B, who sale 129 shares at the price of $87.48 back on Oct 06. After this action, Hall Greg B now owns 3,715 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc., valued at $11,285 using the latest closing price.

Risch Therace, the Executive Vice President of American Electric Power Company Inc., sale 5,330 shares at $102.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Risch Therace is holding 8,248 shares at $545,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.63 for the present operating margin

+28.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Electric Power Company Inc. stands at +14.97. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.