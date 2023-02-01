Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Just Got Our Attention

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) went down by -1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock price has collected 7.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ :TBLA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Taboola.com Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.54, which is $0.61 above the current price. TBLA currently public float of 208.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TBLA was 2.77M shares.

TBLA’s Market Performance

TBLA stocks went up by 7.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.63% and a quarterly performance of 123.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.18% for Taboola.com Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.54% for TBLA stocks with a simple moving average of 42.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBLA

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBLA reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for TBLA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to TBLA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

TBLA Trading at 35.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +28.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +114.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLA rose by +8.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, Taboola.com Ltd. saw 27.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12 for the present operating margin

+30.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taboola.com Ltd. stands at -2.68. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.