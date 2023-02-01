SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) went up by 50.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.89. The company’s stock price has collected 42.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ :SBET) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBET is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SBET currently public float of 10.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBET was 97.16K shares.

SBET’s Market Performance

SBET stocks went up by 42.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 74.79% and a quarterly performance of -28.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.74% for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.02% for SBET stocks with a simple moving average of -33.88% for the last 200 days.

SBET Trading at 30.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.34%, as shares surge +72.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBET rose by +42.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3837. In addition, SharpLink Gaming Ltd. saw 72.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-255.97 for the present operating margin

+6.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. stands at -1339.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.