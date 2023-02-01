Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sempra (SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) went down by -0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.47. The company’s stock price has collected 0.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that California’s Natural-Gas Bans Push Utility to Find a New Strategy

Is It Worth Investing in Sempra (NYSE :SRE) Right Now?

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRE is at 0.71.

SRE currently public float of 314.11M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRE was 1.17M shares.

SRE’s Market Performance

SRE stocks went up by 0.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.85% and a quarterly performance of 5.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.07% for Sempra. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.43% for SRE stocks with a simple moving average of 1.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRE reach a price target of $167, previously predicting the price at $164. The rating they have provided for SRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SRE, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

SRE Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.36. In addition, Sempra saw 3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from WALL PETER R, who sale 2,940 shares at the price of $161.16 back on Jan 31. After this action, WALL PETER R now owns 5,681 shares of Sempra, valued at $473,810 using the latest closing price.

Martin Jeffrey W, the Chairman, CEO and President of Sempra, sale 15,964 shares at $161.92 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Martin Jeffrey W is holding 19,261 shares at $2,584,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 3.00 for asset returns.