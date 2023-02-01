Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) went down by -1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.79. The company’s stock price has collected -1.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FULC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FULC is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.56, which is $9.95 above the current price. FULC currently public float of 58.56M and currently shorts hold a 5.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FULC was 737.29K shares.

FULC’s Market Performance

FULC stocks went down by -1.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 74.17% and a quarterly performance of 132.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.32% for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.25% for FULC stocks with a simple moving average of 65.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FULC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FULC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $11 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FULC reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for FULC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

FULC Trading at 48.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares surge +73.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULC fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.92. In addition, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. saw 73.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULC starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 1,923,076 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Jan 20. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 11,609,704 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., valued at $24,999,988 using the latest closing price.

Gould Robert J, the Interim President & CEO of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,766 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Gould Robert J is holding 499,864 shares at $101,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-422.97 for the present operating margin

+86.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stands at -421.89. Equity return is now at value -54.80, with -47.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.77.