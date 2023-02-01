Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) went up by 5.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.49. The company’s stock price has collected 5.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE :BC) Right Now?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BC is at 1.53.

BC currently public float of 71.61M and currently shorts hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BC was 563.75K shares.

BC’s Market Performance

BC stocks went up by 5.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.67% and a quarterly performance of 17.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for Brunswick Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.66% for BC stocks with a simple moving average of 14.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $82 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BC reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for BC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 09th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to BC, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

BC Trading at 13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +17.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BC rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.22. In addition, Brunswick Corporation saw 17.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BC starting from SINGER DAVID V, who sale 180 shares at the price of $80.69 back on Aug 01. After this action, SINGER DAVID V now owns 19,329 shares of Brunswick Corporation, valued at $14,524 using the latest closing price.

COOPER NANCY E, the Director of Brunswick Corporation, sale 346 shares at $80.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that COOPER NANCY E is holding 18,159 shares at $27,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BC

Equity return is now at value 32.20, with 10.70 for asset returns.