Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Just Got Our Attention

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) went up by 1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.44. The company’s stock price has collected -4.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE :RRC) Right Now?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRC is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Range Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.80, which is $8.98 above the current price. RRC currently public float of 234.24M and currently shorts hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRC was 3.73M shares.

RRC’s Market Performance

RRC stocks went down by -4.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.12% and a quarterly performance of -7.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for Range Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.17% for RRC stocks with a simple moving average of -13.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $28 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to RRC, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

RRC Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.06. In addition, Range Resources Corporation saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Ginn Dori, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $34.65 back on Aug 26. After this action, Ginn Dori now owns 80,801 shares of Range Resources Corporation, valued at $173,255 using the latest closing price.

Spiller Reginal, the Director of Range Resources Corporation, sale 1,600 shares at $31.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Spiller Reginal is holding 10,685 shares at $50,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Equity return is now at value -4.30, with -1.30 for asset returns.