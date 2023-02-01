Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) went up by 42.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.11. The company’s stock price has collected 58.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ :QNRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QNRX is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $9.63 above the current price. QNRX currently public float of 4.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QNRX was 124.23K shares.

QNRX’s Market Performance

QNRX stocks went up by 58.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 67.13% and a quarterly performance of 28.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.03% for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 51.20% for QNRX stocks with a simple moving average of -47.39% for the last 200 days.

QNRX Trading at 50.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +52.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX rose by +48.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6081. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw 67.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

Equity return is now at value 360.60, with -314.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.