Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.18. The company’s stock price has collected 2.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ :FROG) Right Now?

FROG currently public float of 79.17M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FROG was 565.00K shares.

FROG’s Market Performance

FROG stocks went up by 2.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.05% and a quarterly performance of -0.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for JFrog Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.75% for FROG stocks with a simple moving average of 16.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FROG stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for FROG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FROG in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $29 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FROG reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for FROG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to FROG, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

FROG Trading at 14.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +20.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.43. In addition, JFrog Ltd. saw 20.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Landman Yoav, who sale 29,800 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Jan 24. After this action, Landman Yoav now owns 7,336,542 shares of JFrog Ltd., valued at $745,146 using the latest closing price.

Simon Frederic, the Director of JFrog Ltd., sale 45,000 shares at $23.02 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Simon Frederic is holding 5,477,134 shares at $1,035,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.45 for the present operating margin

+79.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd. stands at -31.06. Equity return is now at value -14.20, with -10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.