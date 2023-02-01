Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $596.17. The company’s stock price has collected 0.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/11/22 that Zillow, Affirm, GoDaddy, Zendesk: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in HubSpot Inc. (NYSE :HUBS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUBS is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for HubSpot Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $375.50, which is $26.06 above the current price. HUBS currently public float of 46.26M and currently shorts hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUBS was 745.45K shares.

HUBS’s Market Performance

HUBS stocks went up by 0.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.88% and a quarterly performance of 19.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.94% for HubSpot Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.96% for HUBS stocks with a simple moving average of 9.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HUBS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HUBS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $400 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUBS reach a price target of $355. The rating they have provided for HUBS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to HUBS, setting the target price at $350 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

HUBS Trading at 15.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +20.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBS rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $318.48. In addition, HubSpot Inc. saw 20.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBS starting from Shah Dharmesh, who sale 5,281 shares at the price of $356.26 back on Jan 26. After this action, Shah Dharmesh now owns 1,459,416 shares of HubSpot Inc., valued at $1,881,393 using the latest closing price.

Shah Dharmesh, the Chief Technology Officer of HubSpot Inc., sale 8,191 shares at $351.02 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Shah Dharmesh is holding 1,464,697 shares at $2,875,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.04 for the present operating margin

+80.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for HubSpot Inc. stands at -5.98. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.