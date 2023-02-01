Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.45. The company’s stock price has collected 0.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE :HP) Right Now?

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1030.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HP is at 1.68.

HP currently public float of 101.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HP was 1.08M shares.

HP’s Market Performance

HP stocks went up by 0.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.42% and a quarterly performance of -1.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.77% for Helmerich & Payne Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.56% for HP stocks with a simple moving average of 6.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HP

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to HP, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

HP Trading at -0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares sank -2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HP rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.12. In addition, Helmerich & Payne Inc. saw -2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP starting from HELMERICH HANS, who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $50.02 back on Dec 01. After this action, HELMERICH HANS now owns 24,470 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc., valued at $525,240 using the latest closing price.

LINDSAY JOHN W, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Helmerich & Payne Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $52.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that LINDSAY JOHN W is holding 412,778 shares at $630,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HP

Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.10 for asset returns.