Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) went up by 13.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.31. The company’s stock price has collected 11.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/15/22 that McDonald’s and A.O. Smith Declare Dividend Increases

Is It Worth Investing in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE :AOS) Right Now?

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AOS is at 1.21.

AOS currently public float of 125.93M and currently shorts hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AOS was 1.12M shares.

AOS’s Market Performance

AOS stocks went up by 11.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.41% and a quarterly performance of 24.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for A. O. Smith Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.61% for AOS stocks with a simple moving average of 17.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AOS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AOS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $65 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AOS reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for AOS stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to AOS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

AOS Trading at 13.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +18.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOS rose by +11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.64. In addition, A. O. Smith Corporation saw 18.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOS starting from BROWN RONALD D, who sale 4,165 shares at the price of $60.48 back on Nov 11. After this action, BROWN RONALD D now owns 4,731 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation, valued at $251,903 using the latest closing price.

Carver Samuel M., the SVP – Global Operations of A. O. Smith Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $59.57 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Carver Samuel M. is holding 5,144 shares at $119,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOS

Equity return is now at value 27.60, with 14.70 for asset returns.