Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Just Got Our Attention

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) went up by 7.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.05. The company’s stock price has collected 8.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE :ZEV) Right Now?

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Lightning eMotors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.02, which is $3.15 above the current price. ZEV currently public float of 42.29M and currently shorts hold a 18.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZEV was 1.87M shares.

ZEV’s Market Performance

ZEV stocks went up by 8.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 165.79% and a quarterly performance of -37.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.69% for Lightning eMotors Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.93% for ZEV stocks with a simple moving average of -62.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZEV stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ZEV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZEV in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZEV reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for ZEV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 26th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to ZEV, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

ZEV Trading at 50.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares surge +137.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZEV rose by +8.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6503. In addition, Lightning eMotors Inc. saw 137.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZEV starting from Rosella Holdings Ltd, who sale 1,300,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Nov 11. After this action, Rosella Holdings Ltd now owns 7,571,903 shares of Lightning eMotors Inc., valued at $1,430,130 using the latest closing price.

Rosella Holdings Ltd, the 10% Owner of Lightning eMotors Inc., sale 570,563 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Rosella Holdings Ltd is holding 8,871,903 shares at $1,199,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZEV

Equity return is now at value 125.00, with 23.80 for asset returns.