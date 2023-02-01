Isoray Inc. (ISR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR) went up by 16.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.45. The company’s stock price has collected 37.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Isoray Inc. (AMEX :ISR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISR is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Isoray Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is $0.62 above the current price. ISR currently public float of 140.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISR was 259.67K shares.

ISR’s Market Performance

ISR stocks went up by 37.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.00% and a quarterly performance of 17.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.00% for Isoray Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.78% for ISR stocks with a simple moving average of 18.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISR stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ISR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ISR in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $3 based on the research report published on February 18th of the previous year 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to ISR, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

ISR Trading at 21.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares surge +53.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISR rose by +37.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2865. In addition, Isoray Inc. saw 53.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISR starting from Hunt Jonathan Robert, who purchase 32,200 shares at the price of $0.38 back on Dec 05. After this action, Hunt Jonathan Robert now owns 191,710 shares of Isoray Inc., valued at $12,236 using the latest closing price.

Hunt Jonathan Robert, the Chief Financial Officer of Isoray Inc., purchase 53,204 shares at $0.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Hunt Jonathan Robert is holding 159,510 shares at $20,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.47 for the present operating margin

+42.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Isoray Inc. stands at -67.36. Equity return is now at value -14.80, with -14.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.18.