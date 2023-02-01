Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB)?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) went up by 5.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.88. The company’s stock price has collected 17.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :REVB) Right Now?

REVB currently public float of 17.26M and currently shorts hold a 10.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REVB was 498.48K shares.

REVB’s Market Performance

REVB stocks went up by 17.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 65.65% and a quarterly performance of -3.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.85% for Revelation Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.30% for REVB stocks with a simple moving average of -36.24% for the last 200 days.

REVB Trading at 35.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.02%, as shares surge +57.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REVB rose by +17.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2449. In addition, Revelation Biosciences Inc. saw 57.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REVB starting from TIDMARSH GEORGE F, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Feb 25. After this action, TIDMARSH GEORGE F now owns 467,156 shares of Revelation Biosciences Inc., valued at $32,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REVB

Equity return is now at value 739.20, with -259.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.