Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG)?

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.17. The company’s stock price has collected 3.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 06/11/22 that ‘I needed something to do’: How working in retirement is being embraced by older adults and companies

Is It Worth Investing in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PFG) Right Now?

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFG is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Principal Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 9 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.29, which is -$11.13 below the current price. PFG currently public float of 241.66M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFG was 1.56M shares.

PFG’s Market Performance

PFG stocks went up by 3.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.23% and a quarterly performance of 5.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for Principal Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.81% for PFG stocks with a simple moving average of 19.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PFG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PFG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $86 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFG reach a price target of $79, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for PFG stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Underperform” to PFG, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

PFG Trading at 4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +10.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFG rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.74. In addition, Principal Financial Group Inc. saw 10.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFG starting from HELTON SANDRA L, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $80.02 back on Oct 19. After this action, HELTON SANDRA L now owns 35,747 shares of Principal Financial Group Inc., valued at $80,020 using the latest closing price.

HELTON SANDRA L, the Director of Principal Financial Group Inc., sale 14,033 shares at $80.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that HELTON SANDRA L is holding 18,245 shares at $1,123,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.09 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Principal Financial Group Inc. stands at +11.99. Equity return is now at value 43.70, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.