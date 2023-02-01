Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY)

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) went up by 10.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.60. The company’s stock price has collected 1.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ :LTRY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LTRY is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Lottery.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.00. LTRY currently public float of 35.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTRY was 361.74K shares.

LTRY’s Market Performance

LTRY stocks went up by 1.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 98.30% and a quarterly performance of -7.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.40% for Lottery.com Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.23% for LTRY stocks with a simple moving average of -52.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTRY stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for LTRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTRY in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

LTRY Trading at 35.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.61%, as shares surge +82.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRY fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2665. In addition, Lottery.com Inc. saw 98.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+34.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lottery.com Inc. stands at -16.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.70.