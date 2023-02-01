Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $263.30. The company’s stock price has collected -0.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE :HUBB) Right Now?

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUBB is at 1.06.

HUBB currently public float of 53.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUBB was 490.56K shares.

HUBB’s Market Performance

HUBB stocks went down by -0.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.73% and a quarterly performance of -3.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Hubbell Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.60% for HUBB stocks with a simple moving average of 6.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HUBB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HUBB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $225 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUBB reach a price target of $235. The rating they have provided for HUBB stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to HUBB, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

HUBB Trading at -4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBB fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $230.00. In addition, Hubbell Incorporated saw -2.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBB starting from Sperry William R, who sale 18,878 shares at the price of $239.69 back on Oct 28. After this action, Sperry William R now owns 46,292 shares of Hubbell Incorporated, valued at $4,524,868 using the latest closing price.

Guzzi Anthony, the Director of Hubbell Incorporated, sale 5 shares at $220.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Guzzi Anthony is holding 6,490 shares at $1,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBB

Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 10.60 for asset returns.