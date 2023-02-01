Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) went up by 3.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.54. The company’s stock price has collected 1.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ :HCSG) Right Now?

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCSG is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Healthcare Services Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.58, which is $0.11 above the current price. HCSG currently public float of 73.55M and currently shorts hold a 5.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCSG was 445.91K shares.

HCSG’s Market Performance

HCSG stocks went up by 1.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.14% and a quarterly performance of -4.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Healthcare Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.95% for HCSG stocks with a simple moving average of -8.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCSG stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HCSG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCSG in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCSG reach a price target of $13.50, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for HCSG stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

HCSG Trading at 2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCSG rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.16. In addition, Healthcare Services Group Inc. saw 12.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HCSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.87 for the present operating margin

+14.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Services Group Inc. stands at +2.79. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.