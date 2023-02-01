Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.90. The company’s stock price has collected 1.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/25/22 that Not All Retailers Are Overstocked for the Holidays. They’re Discounting Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ :BIRD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Allbirds Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.90, which is $2.13 above the current price. BIRD currently public float of 95.47M and currently shorts hold a 6.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIRD was 1.51M shares.

BIRD’s Market Performance

BIRD stocks went up by 1.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.26% and a quarterly performance of -19.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.69% for Allbirds Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.61% for BIRD stocks with a simple moving average of -28.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BIRD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BIRD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIRD reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for BIRD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to BIRD, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

BIRD Trading at 5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +24.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Allbirds Inc. saw 14.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from Zwillinger Joseph, who sale 92,643 shares at the price of $2.78 back on Jan 27. After this action, Zwillinger Joseph now owns 0 shares of Allbirds Inc., valued at $257,548 using the latest closing price.

Zwillinger Joseph, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Allbirds Inc., sale 13,867 shares at $2.78 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Zwillinger Joseph is holding 0 shares at $38,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.85 for the present operating margin

+49.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allbirds Inc. stands at -16.35. Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -19.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.