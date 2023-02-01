Here’s Our Rant About Woodward Inc. (WWD)

Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) went down by -6.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.12. The company’s stock price has collected -6.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/26/21 that Boeing Stock and Aerospace Peers Hit Turbulence With New Covid Variant B.1.1.529

Is It Worth Investing in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ :WWD) Right Now?

Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WWD is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Woodward Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $99.88, which is -$3.26 below the current price. WWD currently public float of 59.17M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WWD was 299.85K shares.

WWD’s Market Performance

WWD stocks went down by -6.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.06% and a quarterly performance of 10.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for Woodward Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.59% for WWD stocks with a simple moving average of 5.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWD

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WWD reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for WWD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to WWD, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

WWD Trading at 3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWD fell by -6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.26. In addition, Woodward Inc. saw 5.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWD starting from Hartman Mark D, who sale 5,300 shares at the price of $92.21 back on Sep 07. After this action, Hartman Mark D now owns 2,585 shares of Woodward Inc., valued at $488,713 using the latest closing price.

BHALLA RAJEEV, the Director of Woodward Inc., purchase 435 shares at $91.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that BHALLA RAJEEV is holding 468 shares at $39,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.78 for the present operating margin

+22.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Woodward Inc. stands at +7.21. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.