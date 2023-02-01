Here’s Our Rant About F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) went up by 3.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.71. The company’s stock price has collected 5.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE :FNB) Right Now?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNB is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for F.N.B. Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.63, which is $1.35 above the current price. FNB currently public float of 347.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNB was 2.45M shares.

FNB’s Market Performance

FNB stocks went up by 5.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.18% and a quarterly performance of -1.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for F.N.B. Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.68% for FNB stocks with a simple moving average of 14.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for FNB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for FNB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $15.50 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNB reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for FNB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 19th, 2021.

FNB Trading at 7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNB rose by +5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.31. In addition, F.N.B. Corporation saw 9.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNB starting from CAMPBELL WILLIAM B, who purchase 1,900 shares at the price of $13.49 back on Jan 26. After this action, CAMPBELL WILLIAM B now owns 127,619 shares of F.N.B. Corporation, valued at $25,640 using the latest closing price.

Bena Pamela A, the Director of F.N.B. Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $13.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Bena Pamela A is holding 63,675 shares at $6,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNB

Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.