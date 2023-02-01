Here’s Our Rant About Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went up by 3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.55. The company’s stock price has collected 5.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE :BDN) Right Now?

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BDN is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.83, which is -$0.16 below the current price. BDN currently public float of 168.69M and currently shorts hold a 4.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDN was 2.16M shares.

BDN’s Market Performance

BDN stocks went up by 5.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.64% and a quarterly performance of -0.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.20% for Brandywine Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.43% for BDN stocks with a simple moving average of -21.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for BDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BDN, setting the target price at $0 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

BDN Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN rose by +5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw 6.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.