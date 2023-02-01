Here’s How Your Trade Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Aggressively Right Now

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) went up by 1.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s stock price has collected -0.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE :HBM) Right Now?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBM is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.03, which is $1.54 above the current price. HBM currently public float of 261.63M and currently shorts hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBM was 2.51M shares.

HBM’s Market Performance

HBM stocks went down by -0.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.48% and a quarterly performance of 48.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.14% for Hudbay Minerals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.09% for HBM stocks with a simple moving average of 18.53% for the last 200 days.

HBM Trading at 5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +14.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.77. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw 14.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.20 for the present operating margin

+18.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stands at -16.18. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.