Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) went down by -11.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.79. The company’s stock price has collected -10.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 18 hours ago that EA Stock Drops on Star Wars Game Delay

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ :EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EA is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Electronic Arts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $141.81, which is $33.72 above the current price. EA currently public float of 274.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EA was 1.89M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

EA stocks went down by -10.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.96% and a quarterly performance of -9.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.67% for Electronic Arts Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.70% for EA stocks with a simple moving average of -10.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $130 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to EA, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

EA Trading at -9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.46. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw -6.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Wilson Andrew, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $129.00 back on Jan 30. After this action, Wilson Andrew now owns 80,274 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $645,007 using the latest closing price.

Singh Vijayanthimala, the Chief People Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 800 shares at $123.59 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Singh Vijayanthimala is holding 26,155 shares at $98,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 6.70 for asset returns.