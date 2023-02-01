Dover Corporation (DOV) Just Got Our Attention

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) went up by 5.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $171.41. The company’s stock price has collected 6.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/19/21 that Dover, Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Netflix: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Dover Corporation (NYSE :DOV) Right Now?

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOV is at 1.35.

DOV currently public float of 141.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOV was 842.79K shares.

DOV’s Market Performance

DOV stocks went up by 6.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.36% and a quarterly performance of 15.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.25% for Dover Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.20% for DOV stocks with a simple moving average of 15.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DOV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $171 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOV reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for DOV stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to DOV, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

DOV Trading at 9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOV rose by +6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.15. In addition, Dover Corporation saw 12.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOV starting from Kosinski Anthony K, who sale 2,203 shares at the price of $126.18 back on Oct 24. After this action, Kosinski Anthony K now owns 5,353 shares of Dover Corporation, valued at $277,975 using the latest closing price.

Malinas David J., the SVP, Operations of Dover Corporation, purchase 350 shares at $139.44 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Malinas David J. is holding 2,744 shares at $48,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.54 for the present operating margin

+37.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dover Corporation stands at +14.21. Equity return is now at value 27.60, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.