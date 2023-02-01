Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy UGI Corporation (UGI)?

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) went up by 1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.13. The company’s stock price has collected 0.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UGI Corporation (NYSE :UGI) Right Now?

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UGI is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for UGI Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $45.50, which is $5.67 above the current price. UGI currently public float of 208.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UGI was 1.29M shares.

UGI’s Market Performance

UGI stocks went up by 0.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.82% and a quarterly performance of 13.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.01% for UGI Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.78% for UGI stocks with a simple moving average of 3.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for UGI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for UGI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $39 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UGI reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for UGI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to UGI, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on March 07th of the previous year.

UGI Trading at 2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.66. In addition, UGI Corporation saw 7.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from HERMANCE FRANK S, who sale 12,750 shares at the price of $38.84 back on Dec 01. After this action, HERMANCE FRANK S now owns 465,000 shares of UGI Corporation, valued at $495,210 using the latest closing price.

Gaudiosi Monica M, the VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of UGI Corporation, sale 75,000 shares at $35.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Gaudiosi Monica M is holding 61,109 shares at $2,648,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.43 for the present operating margin

+24.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for UGI Corporation stands at +10.61. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.