Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) went up by 3.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.55. The company’s stock price has collected 4.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE :VIV) Right Now?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIV is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Telefonica Brasil S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.44, which is $1.38 above the current price. VIV currently public float of 430.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIV was 2.49M shares.

VIV’s Market Performance

VIV stocks went up by 4.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.58% and a quarterly performance of 6.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for Telefonica Brasil S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.05% for VIV stocks with a simple moving average of -3.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $11.50 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

VIV Trading at 12.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +13.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.51. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A. saw 15.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.80 for the present operating margin

+38.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica Brasil S.A. stands at +14.17. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.