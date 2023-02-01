Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) went up by 4.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.45. The company’s stock price has collected 12.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE :GOOS) Right Now?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOOS is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.03, which is -$3.98 below the current price. GOOS currently public float of 54.03M and currently shorts hold a 23.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOOS was 1.78M shares.

GOOS’s Market Performance

GOOS stocks went up by 12.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.52% and a quarterly performance of 39.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.85% for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.41% for GOOS stocks with a simple moving average of 26.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOS

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOOS reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $59. The rating they have provided for GOOS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to GOOS, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

GOOS Trading at 25.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +35.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS rose by +12.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.28. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. saw 35.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.48 for the present operating margin

+59.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stands at +8.58. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.