Can Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Remain Competitive?

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) went up by 1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.51. The company’s stock price has collected 1.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ :MSEX) Right Now?

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MSEX is at 0.75.

MSEX currently public float of 17.33M and currently shorts hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MSEX was 119.65K shares.

MSEX’s Market Performance

MSEX stocks went up by 1.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.89% and a quarterly performance of -6.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for Middlesex Water Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.74% for MSEX stocks with a simple moving average of -4.05% for the last 200 days.

MSEX Trading at -3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSEX rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.88. In addition, Middlesex Water Company saw 6.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSEX starting from Sohler Bernadette M, who sale 2,200 shares at the price of $92.03 back on Dec 01. After this action, Sohler Bernadette M now owns 3,373 shares of Middlesex Water Company, valued at $202,468 using the latest closing price.

Ginegaw Lorrie Beth, the Vice President-Human Resources of Middlesex Water Company, sale 620 shares at $80.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Ginegaw Lorrie Beth is holding 155 shares at $49,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.20 for the present operating margin

+33.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Middlesex Water Company stands at +25.53. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.