AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) went down by -26.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.37. The company’s stock price has collected -0.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ :APCX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APCX is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AppTech Payments Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.79, which is -$2.14 below the current price. APCX currently public float of 11.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APCX was 375.10K shares.

APCX’s Market Performance

APCX stocks went down by -0.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 60.41% and a quarterly performance of 431.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 123.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.24% for AppTech Payments Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.16% for APCX stocks with a simple moving average of 250.10% for the last 200 days.

APCX Trading at 98.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.91%, as shares surge +65.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +506.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APCX fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, AppTech Payments Corp. saw 65.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21852.66 for the present operating margin

+57.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppTech Payments Corp. stands at -22396.88. Equity return is now at value -207.20, with -117.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.