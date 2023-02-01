A Lesson to Learn: The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $163.07. The company’s stock price has collected 2.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/21/22 that Smucker Rises on Earnings, Boost to Full-Year Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE :SJM) Right Now?

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SJM is at 0.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for The J. M. Smucker Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $150.31, which is -$2.8 below the current price. SJM currently public float of 101.92M and currently shorts hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SJM was 771.33K shares.

SJM’s Market Performance

SJM stocks went up by 2.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.63% and a quarterly performance of 1.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.69% for The J. M. Smucker Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.05% for SJM stocks with a simple moving average of 8.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SJM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SJM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $158 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SJM reach a price target of $138. The rating they have provided for SJM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SJM, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

SJM Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJM rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.14. In addition, The J. M. Smucker Company saw -3.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJM starting from Penrose Jill R, who sale 4,543 shares at the price of $140.83 back on Sep 07. After this action, Penrose Jill R now owns 9,106 shares of The J. M. Smucker Company, valued at $639,791 using the latest closing price.

SMUCKER MARK T, the Chair of Board, Pres & CEO of The J. M. Smucker Company, sale 10,000 shares at $143.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that SMUCKER MARK T is holding 86,649 shares at $1,430,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+30.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for The J. M. Smucker Company stands at +7.87. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.