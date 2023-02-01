A Lesson to Learn: SJW Group (SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.88. The company’s stock price has collected -1.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SJW Group (NYSE :SJW) Right Now?

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SJW is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for SJW Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.67, which is $7.84 above the current price. SJW currently public float of 26.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SJW was 400.57K shares.

SJW’s Market Performance

SJW stocks went down by -1.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.27% and a quarterly performance of 10.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for SJW Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.07% for SJW stocks with a simple moving average of 15.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJW stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SJW by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SJW in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $85 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

SJW Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -4.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJW fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.86. In addition, SJW Group saw -4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJW starting from Gere Andrew, who sale 830 shares at the price of $74.72 back on Nov 23. After this action, Gere Andrew now owns 0 shares of SJW Group, valued at $62,018 using the latest closing price.

Lynch James Patrick, the Chief Accounting Officer of SJW Group, sale 709 shares at $67.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Lynch James Patrick is holding 25,249 shares at $47,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+27.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for SJW Group stands at +10.54. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.