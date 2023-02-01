A Lesson to Learn: Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) went up by 7.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.90. The company’s stock price has collected 8.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/21 that Neogen Is Combining With 3M’s Food-Safety Business. Its Stock Is Climbing.

Is It Worth Investing in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ :NEOG) Right Now?

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 486.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEOG is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Neogen Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is -$1.41 below the current price. NEOG currently public float of 215.80M and currently shorts hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEOG was 3.32M shares.

NEOG’s Market Performance

NEOG stocks went up by 8.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.21% and a quarterly performance of 63.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for Neogen Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.24% for NEOG stocks with a simple moving average of 8.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEOG reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for NEOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

NEOG Trading at 29.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +40.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG rose by +8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.42. In addition, Neogen Corporation saw 40.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from Jones Douglas Edward, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $17.91 back on Jan 13. After this action, Jones Douglas Edward now owns 11,860 shares of Neogen Corporation, valued at $44,775 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Steven J., the VP & CFO of Neogen Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $11.63 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Quinlan Steven J. is holding 32,722 shares at $58,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+46.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corporation stands at +9.16. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.05.