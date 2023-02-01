A Lesson to Learn: Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC)

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.40. The company’s stock price has collected 0.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE :MTVC) Right Now?

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1032.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Motive Capital Corp II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

MTVC currently public float of 34.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTVC was 39.16K shares.

MTVC’s Market Performance

MTVC stocks went up by 0.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.98% and a quarterly performance of 2.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.23% for Motive Capital Corp II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.64% for MTVC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.16% for the last 200 days.

MTVC Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.17%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTVC rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.26. In addition, Motive Capital Corp II saw 0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTVC starting from Citadel GP LLC, who purchase 1,700 shares at the price of $10.02 back on Sep 09. After this action, Citadel GP LLC now owns 970,932 shares of Motive Capital Corp II, valued at $17,034 using the latest closing price.

Citadel GP LLC, the 10% Owner of Motive Capital Corp II, sale 1,700 shares at $10.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Citadel GP LLC is holding 969,232 shares at $17,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTVC

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.74.