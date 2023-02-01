A Lesson to Learn: MetLife Inc. (MET)

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.36. The company’s stock price has collected 2.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/06/22 that MetLife Stock Is Up 20% This Year—and Could Gain More

Is It Worth Investing in MetLife Inc. (NYSE :MET) Right Now?

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MET is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for MetLife Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $83.31, which is $10.62 above the current price. MET currently public float of 659.31M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MET was 3.76M shares.

MET’s Market Performance

MET stocks went up by 2.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.50% and a quarterly performance of -0.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for MetLife Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.94% for MET stocks with a simple moving average of 8.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $78 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MET reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for MET stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

MET Trading at -0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.67. In addition, MetLife Inc. saw 0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from PODLOGAR SUSAN M, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $71.91 back on Dec 20. After this action, PODLOGAR SUSAN M now owns 46,193 shares of MetLife Inc., valued at $215,730 using the latest closing price.

Goulart Steven J, the EVP & Chief Investment Officer of MetLife Inc., sale 29,401 shares at $71.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Goulart Steven J is holding 273,310 shares at $2,113,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MetLife Inc. stands at +9.41. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.