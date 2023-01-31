Why Lucid Group Inc. (LCID)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.85. The company’s stock price has collected 35.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/12/23 that Lucid’s Production Jumps Over a Lowered Bar. The Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ :LCID) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Lucid Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.86, which is $2.15 above the current price. LCID currently public float of 1.61B and currently shorts hold a 10.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LCID was 32.19M shares.

LCID’s Market Performance

LCID stocks went up by 35.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 73.96% and a quarterly performance of -18.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.49% for Lucid Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.03% for LCID stocks with a simple moving average of -21.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCID stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LCID by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LCID in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LCID reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for LCID stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to LCID, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

LCID Trading at 37.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.23%, as shares surge +68.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCID rose by +33.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, Lucid Group Inc. saw 70.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCID starting from PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, who purchase 85,712,679 shares at the price of $10.68 back on Dec 22. After this action, PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of Lucid Group Inc., valued at $914,999,991 using the latest closing price.

Bell Michael, the Senior Vice President, Digital of Lucid Group Inc., sale 12,574 shares at $8.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Bell Michael is holding 1,261,950 shares at $107,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCID

Equity return is now at value -51.20, with -25.60 for asset returns.