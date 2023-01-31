We Analyzed the Future Direction of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR), Here is What We Found

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) went up by 2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.52. The company’s stock price has collected 10.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/03/21 that Oscar Health, Backed by Josh Kushner, Falls Below Its IPO Price

Is It Worth Investing in Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE :OSCR) Right Now?

OSCR currently public float of 177.46M and currently shorts hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSCR was 1.64M shares.

OSCR’s Market Performance

OSCR stocks went up by 10.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.79% and a quarterly performance of -3.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.82% for Oscar Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.89% for OSCR stocks with a simple moving average of -26.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSCR reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for OSCR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to OSCR, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

OSCR Trading at 28.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +45.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR rose by +10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Oscar Health Inc. saw 42.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Quane Alessandrea C., who sale 17,456 shares at the price of $2.64 back on Dec 06. After this action, Quane Alessandrea C. now owns 165,801 shares of Oscar Health Inc., valued at $46,052 using the latest closing price.

Blackley Richard Scott, the Chief Transformation Officer of Oscar Health Inc., sale 31,397 shares at $2.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Blackley Richard Scott is holding 334,750 shares at $82,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc. stands at -31.14. Equity return is now at value -45.90, with -13.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.