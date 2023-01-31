Wall Street Pummels Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) After Recent Earnings Report

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) went up by 119.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.57. The company’s stock price has collected 119.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/21 that Infrastructure Spending Is on Its Way. Here’s a Cheap Way to Play It.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ :ATCX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATCX is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.92, which is $1.89 above the current price. ATCX currently public float of 32.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATCX was 94.52K shares.

ATCX’s Market Performance

ATCX stocks went up by 119.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 132.24% and a quarterly performance of 55.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.15% for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 111.54% for ATCX stocks with a simple moving average of 66.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATCX stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for ATCX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATCX in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $13 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2021.

ATCX Trading at 117.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares surge +133.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATCX rose by +120.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.03. In addition, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. saw 133.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATCX starting from Jain Priya, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $7.88 back on Jun 08. After this action, Jain Priya now owns 35,644 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., valued at $23,640 using the latest closing price.

Burns Kenneth Jerome JR, the Chief Operating Officer of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., purchase 7,245 shares at $8.35 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Burns Kenneth Jerome JR is holding 43,346 shares at $60,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.43 for the present operating margin

+42.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. stands at -3.06. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with -1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.