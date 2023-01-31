The Chart for U.S. Bancorp (USB) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) went down by -0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/14/22 that Fed Approves U.S. Bancorp Acquisition of MUFG Union Bank

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE :USB) Right Now?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USB is at 0.99.

USB currently public float of 1.53B and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USB was 9.90M shares.

USB’s Market Performance

USB stocks went up by 2.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.57% and a quarterly performance of 15.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.33% for U.S. Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.77% for USB stocks with a simple moving average of 5.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for USB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for USB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $55 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USB reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for USB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to USB, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

USB Trading at 9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.84. In addition, U.S. Bancorp saw 11.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USB starting from CECERE ANDREW, who sale 84,948 shares at the price of $43.51 back on Dec 12. After this action, CECERE ANDREW now owns 956,742 shares of U.S. Bancorp, valued at $3,695,918 using the latest closing price.

DOLAN TERRANCE R, the Vice Chair & CFO of U.S. Bancorp, sale 15,000 shares at $43.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that DOLAN TERRANCE R is holding 138,051 shares at $650,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Bancorp stands at +21.26. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.