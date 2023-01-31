The Chart for Genius Group Limited (GNS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) went up by 24.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.75. The company’s stock price has collected 4.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Limited (AMEX :GNS) Right Now?

GNS currently public float of 10.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNS was 13.93M shares.

GNS’s Market Performance

GNS stocks went up by 4.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1388.33% and a quarterly performance of 206.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 36.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 39.13% for Genius Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 214.18% for GNS stocks with a simple moving average of 27.59% for the last 200 days.

GNS Trading at 466.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.64%, as shares surge +1,344.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +852.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS rose by +4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.79. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 1386.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.16 for the present operating margin

+21.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -36.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.